Lord Murphy's Windsor Framework review is a ‘near impossible task’ - Steve Aiken
Steve Aiken’s comments come as the Labour peer embarks on a series of meetings about the impact of the Irish Sea border on Northern Ireland.
Mr Aiken, who sits on Stormont’s Windsor Framework scrutiny committee, spoke to the News Letter after meeting him this week.
He said Lord Murphy “is no stranger to Northern Ireland and amongst Labour stalwarts, he is familiar with the trade issues, the agriculture sector and local politics. Usefully, unlike virtually every other political commentator in the EU & Westminster he has not only read the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, he actually understands it.
“That said, he has a difficult task, and with three reviews running across Westminster, all trying to get the iniquitous Irish Sea border to stop being an impediment to internal UK trade, whilst not having the vires to engage with the EU, it’s going to be a near impossible task.
“But at least he’s listening and knows that far from being the ‘best of both’ there are real challenges that need to be met.
“The real concern is that he will produce recommendations that will help NI, but they will be left on the London/Brussels shelve - this is beyond unfortunate, as what we should be doing is working together to influence changes in the TCA next year. Changes that could remove many if not all of the numerous (and growing) trade divergences that impact on an almost weekly basis”.
