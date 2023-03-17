Lords committee will examine 'economic, political, legal and constitutional implications' of Windsor Framework

In a letter to James Cleverly, the chair of the House of Lords Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Committee said a “detailed analysis” of the revised post-Brexit trading arrangements was of vital importance.

The new framework, agreed between the UK Government and the European Union, is designed to overcome the difficulties arising from the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Committee chair, Lord Jay of Ewelme, said: “On the 27 February 2023 the UK and EU announced the Windsor Framework, which they described as a set of meaningful changes to the Protocol and its operation which will provide lasting certainty and stability for citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland.

Freight lorries travelling through the Port of Belfast

“Our Committee will now be undertaking the vital task of testing this claim through detailed analysis of the new Framework. From 22 March through to the end of May, we’ll meet and take evidence from business representatives, civic society representatives, academic and legal experts and political representatives on some of the core economic, political, legal and constitutional questions that the Framework gives rise to."

Lord Jay added: “Diversity comes in many forms, and hearing from a range of different perspectives means that Committees are better informed and can more effectively scrutinise public policy and legislation.

“As well as our invitation to the Foreign Secretary to appear before the Committee, we also welcome and value the views of anyone with experience or expertise of the issues under investigation, and invite them to respond to our call for evidence by 4pm on Tuesday 2 May 2023."

The Committee has said it would welcome written submissions (by 4pm Tuesday 2 May 2023) from anyone with experience or expertise on topics including:

The overall assessment of the Windsor Framework;

Customs procedures and the movement of goods;

Agrifood;

VAT and excise;

Medicines;

The movement of pets;

Veterinary medicines;

Regulatory divergence;

The application of EU rules in Northern Ireland;

The democratic deficit and the ‘Stormont Brake’;

New structures for UK-EU cooperation;

Engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders;

The governance of the Framework, including arbitration and the role of the CJEU.