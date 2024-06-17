Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A huge surge in toxic blue-green algae in Lough Neagh has been attributed to excess fertiliser, outdated water treatment systems, invasive mussels and climate change.

In Monday's News Letter, James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth said: “There has always been a level of phosphorus from farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But what we've seen since the [government's] Going for Growth Strategy was introduced in around 2012, is a huge spike in phosphorus levels. And that has corresponded with a huge increase in the numbers of factory farms in Northern Ireland.”

Toxic blue-green algae on the slipway of Ballyronan marina on Lough Neagh in September 2023. Photo: PA

He added: “What we have been arguing is that this is an anti-farming policy because it's about supporting the development of large corporate agribusiness. These are not family farms. This is not even farming. This is global corporate agribusiness.”

He claimed there was “a clear causation” between government policy and “the poisoning of Lough Neagh”.

Responding, the Department of Agriculture did not appear to directly challenge his claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman said that last month Minister Andrew Muir announced that he plans to use science and evidence to foster “an environmentally sustainable agri-food industry”.

These include the new Farm Support and Development Programme to create a more sustainable farming sector, and a new Environmental Improvement Plan, she said.

The minister also outlined plans to address ammonia and phosphorus-related issues by incentivising protection of the environment.

However, she also highlighted a statement previously made by the minister which appeared to be a tacit admission that Mr Orr was correct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad