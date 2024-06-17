Lough Neagh algae: Department for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) does not challenge Friends of the Earth pollution claims
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge surge in toxic blue-green algae in Lough Neagh has been attributed to excess fertiliser, outdated water treatment systems, invasive mussels and climate change.
In Monday's News Letter, James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth said: “There has always been a level of phosphorus from farms.
“But what we've seen since the [government's] Going for Growth Strategy was introduced in around 2012, is a huge spike in phosphorus levels. And that has corresponded with a huge increase in the numbers of factory farms in Northern Ireland.”
He added: “What we have been arguing is that this is an anti-farming policy because it's about supporting the development of large corporate agribusiness. These are not family farms. This is not even farming. This is global corporate agribusiness.”
He claimed there was “a clear causation” between government policy and “the poisoning of Lough Neagh”.
Responding, the Department of Agriculture did not appear to directly challenge his claims.
A spokeswoman said that last month Minister Andrew Muir announced that he plans to use science and evidence to foster “an environmentally sustainable agri-food industry”.
These include the new Farm Support and Development Programme to create a more sustainable farming sector, and a new Environmental Improvement Plan, she said.
The minister also outlined plans to address ammonia and phosphorus-related issues by incentivising protection of the environment.
However, she also highlighted a statement previously made by the minister which appeared to be a tacit admission that Mr Orr was correct.
She noted that Mr Muir previously stated that “over the past couple of decades, we have not got the balance right between growing our economy whilst safeguarding our natural environment. Lough Neagh is a manifestation of that and the undeniable impact of climate change means that there are no quick fixes”.