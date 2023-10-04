Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 12th Earl of Shaftesbury Nicolas Ashley-Cooper said that current problems with sewage, fertiliser and algae pollution in the lough are outside his control.

"The situation with the sale is one that's borne out of an understanding that my ownership has always been very divisive and quite political and I always get blamed for things that are completely outside of my control," he told BBC News NI.

"I feel it's often used as an excuse for political inaction and I always want to do the right thing by the people living here and what's in the best interest of the lough."I remain open to what's the best outcome for the lough."

Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, photographed at home in Wimborne St. Giles, Dorset. He is the owner of the land under Lough Neagh. Photo: Tom Oldham.

He will not consider giving it away.

"I'm well aware there are people who think that way but I'd like to be treated as any other business owner and the business has a value," he said. "If we were going to get into a conversation about ownership, then that would be taken account of."

The rights to the lough were given a price tag of £6m ten years ago, but civil servants at the time advised the government not to go ahead with the sale. It is not known why, the BBC reported.

He added: "The issues at the moment are to do with the water, and our ownership is the bed and soil so the current situation is not our responsibility."

Currently his estate has granted five licences for sand dredging in one area of the lough. He declines to disclose the royalties but says his company accounts are open to public scrutiny.

He inherited the Lough when his father was murdered 18 years ago. "I was here in 2012 saying basically exactly the same thing, that we need to take action."

The earl would like to see a "central management body that actually has teeth and can take action".