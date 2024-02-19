Lough Neagh: Stormont Minister to meet with owner of lough bed over on-going problems

Algae deposits during the summer at the Lock Keepers cottage at Lough Neagh near Toome.

Andrew Muir has pledged to take action after the huge freshwater lake in the centre of Northern Ireland was beset by noxious blooms of blue green algae last summer.

Lough Neagh is the biggest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland, supplies 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water and sustains a major eel-fishing industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noxious blooms covered large parts of the lough across the summer, and also affected other waterways and beaches in the region.

Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields is believed to be a major contributory factor. The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role, as they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating more algal photosynthesis.

Climate change is another factor cited, with the highest water temperature at Lough Neagh recorded last June.

A cross departmental water quality steering group is currently drafting recommendations to tackle blue green algae in Lough Neagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Assembly has also heard calls for Lough Neagh to be taken into public ownership.

During ministerial questions on Monday, Mr Muir said he is aware of issues associated with the ownership of Lough Neagh, adding he will meet Lord Shaftesbury, who owns the lough bed, this week.

"It'll be a frank and open meeting," he said. "I will be very keen to see the outcome of the work that Lough Neagh Partnership are doing, they've recently received National Lottery funding to facilitate a review in terms of the management and ownership of the lough.

"This is a twin-track approach in terms of my engagement with the current owner but also the future options associated with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will say, there are no quick wins associated with the issues with Lough Neagh and it is highly likely, and I think it is important that I put this on the record in the chamber here today, that the scenes we saw last year will occur this year.

"I think it is a damning indictment that this situation was allowed to unfold."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll asked Mr Muir if he will be "demanding he return the lough to the people".

Mr Muir said: "The issue of ownership of the lough, if people think that is going to be the solution to the problems with Lough Neagh, they're badly mistaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are big issues here that we need to address and we all will have to face up to some really hard decisions, and I'll be outlining those over the next number of weeks.