A major protest about the environmental crisis in Lough Neagh is to hear that government action so far is "not meaningful" and that pollution in it has actually gotten worse since it made headlines in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of Lough Neagh has been once again blighted with toxic blue-green algae this summer, with aerial views showing virtually the entire surface affected.

Anglers have shared videos photos this week of distressed eels climbing out of the water, dead fish in the algae and even a Mink that refused to enter the water to fish as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts say the main causes are farming fertiliser and slurry, untreated sewage leaks, agri-processing factories, invasive Zebra mussels, leaking septic tanks and climate change.

A major protest is to be organised next to the shores of the Lough on Bank Holiday Monday, which will hear from fishermen, campaigners and environmentalists.

A major protest is to be organised next to the shores of the Lough on Bank Holiday Monday, which will hear from fishermen, campaigners and environmentalists.

The Save Lough Neagh group is holding a ‘Rally for the Lough' at the "Protector of the Lough" sculpture, Antrim, where they will call for immediate multi-pronged action to tackle the crisis in Lough Neagh and other waterways.

One of the speakers will be James Orr from Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the protest will bring people together to show that they really care about what's happening to Lough Neagh," he told the News Letter.

Mick Hagan from the west shore of Lough Neagh has taken photors of fish and eels dying due to the pollution in Lough Neagh.

"It is mainly to the politicians that we don't believe that any meaningful action has been taken so far.

"It appears that the Lough isn't getting better. In fact, it appears that there's more pollution in it than ever.

"So we are making a series of demands, none of which costs huge amounts of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can be implemented by our politicians, but so far they're not listening. They're only dealing with technical, small scale issues."

Mick Hagan took this snap of a mink on the west short of Lough Neagh. Despite being aquatic it refused to enter the water to escape him when he approached. The blue green algae is visible in the water behind it.

The campaign group claims that large scale agri-food producers are getting huge state assistance while contributing substantially to pollution in waterways.

"The industrial derating policy is just one of many ways Stormont reveals what it really serves," the group said in a statement.

Campaigners are demanding:

1. An Independent Environmental Protection Agency

2. Increased funding for NI Water - which Mr Orr says is being actually losing funding

3. An end to Private Ownership of the Lough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Better research and compensation for those who have lost livelihoods due to the algae

5. Legal rights for the lough which could be enforceable by a charitable trust

Among other speakers will be Mary O'Hagan from the Save Lough Neagh campaign and Declan Coney, a Lough Neagh Fisherman.

The Department of Agriculture was invited to comment

This week Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir accused his fellow Stormont ministers of failing to give him adequate support to tackle the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very disappointed at the lack of support from other parties in recent months and urge them to rethink their positions,” he told the BBC.

He said he needs Executive support to strengthen environmental governance and sewage regulation, better management of slurry and fertilisers on farms and for a climate action plan.