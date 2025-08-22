Lough Neagh toxic algae crisis: Rally to hear from Friends of the Earth that government action so far 'not meaningful'
Most of Lough Neagh has been once again blighted with toxic blue-green algae this summer, with aerial views showing virtually the entire surface affected.
Anglers have shared videos photos this week of distressed eels climbing out of the water, dead fish in the algae and even a Mink that refused to enter the water to fish as usual.
Experts say the main causes are farming fertiliser and slurry, untreated sewage leaks, agri-processing factories, invasive Zebra mussels, leaking septic tanks and climate change.
A major protest is to be organised next to the shores of the Lough on Bank Holiday Monday, which will hear from fishermen, campaigners and environmentalists.
The Save Lough Neagh group is holding a ‘Rally for the Lough' at the "Protector of the Lough" sculpture, Antrim, where they will call for immediate multi-pronged action to tackle the crisis in Lough Neagh and other waterways.
One of the speakers will be James Orr from Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland.
"I think the protest will bring people together to show that they really care about what's happening to Lough Neagh," he told the News Letter.
"It is mainly to the politicians that we don't believe that any meaningful action has been taken so far.
"It appears that the Lough isn't getting better. In fact, it appears that there's more pollution in it than ever.
"So we are making a series of demands, none of which costs huge amounts of money.
"They can be implemented by our politicians, but so far they're not listening. They're only dealing with technical, small scale issues."
The campaign group claims that large scale agri-food producers are getting huge state assistance while contributing substantially to pollution in waterways.
"The industrial derating policy is just one of many ways Stormont reveals what it really serves," the group said in a statement.
Campaigners are demanding:
1. An Independent Environmental Protection Agency
2. Increased funding for NI Water - which Mr Orr says is being actually losing funding
3. An end to Private Ownership of the Lough
4. Better research and compensation for those who have lost livelihoods due to the algae
5. Legal rights for the lough which could be enforceable by a charitable trust
Among other speakers will be Mary O'Hagan from the Save Lough Neagh campaign and Declan Coney, a Lough Neagh Fisherman.
The Department of Agriculture was invited to comment
This week Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir accused his fellow Stormont ministers of failing to give him adequate support to tackle the problems.
"I'm very disappointed at the lack of support from other parties in recent months and urge them to rethink their positions,” he told the BBC.
He said he needs Executive support to strengthen environmental governance and sewage regulation, better management of slurry and fertilisers on farms and for a climate action plan.
His Lough Neagh Action Plan was approved by the executive last year. So far 14 out of 37 actions have been completed, while another 22 are being progressed, he said.