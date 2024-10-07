Loughgall FC gets approval from ABC Council for new stands, new turnstiles and new playing surface

The proposed home supporters' entrance from Ballygassey Road. ABC planning portal

Planning permission has been granted for a major revamp of Loughgall Football Club’s facilities, with a new 336-seat home stand in the pipeline to replace the old one, and the construction of a 270-seat away stand.

In addition, a change of the surface to the football pitch from grass to 3G is on the cards, as well as the provision of new home turnstiles, away turnstiles, new toilets, and associated services and landscape works.

The planning application was lodged by DA Architects Ltd, Armagh Business Park, on behalf of Loughgall FC, Ballygasey Road, Loughgall.

The facility will be used for training and playing matches, and will be operational from approximately 5.30pm to 10.30pm on week days, and at weekends for matches from 11am to 6pm.

A 3-D rendition of the proposed roadside 'Hilbert Willis' stand. ABC planning portal

ABC planning officers wrote in their report: “Officers are of the opinion that the design and layout of the buildings, and the spaces within and around them, have been designed to be sensitive to the surrounding landscape.

“A traffic management plan has been submitted in support of the application. The proposal seeks to use the existing entrance located just off Ballygasey Road.

“As 1,500 has been the largest crowd in the stadia including staff, players etc., this equates to the development needing 500 [car-parking] spaces.

“The traffic management plan has demonstrated that the main car parks and the overflow car park can accommodate 145 cars, which is approximately 30% of the 500 required.

An artist's impression of the new away supporters' stand at Loughgall FC. ABC planning portal

“Another 25 spaces will be provided as a result of this application.

“However, matches of this level are a rare occurrence and only happen if they play the larger clubs like Linfield or Glentoran.

“Many of these teams’ support base would travel to Loughgall by coach, including the team and staff.

“Loughgall have processes in place which can deal with the movement of these coaches to and from the village, including parking for the duration of the match.

“In addition to the car parking there is a certain level of on-street parking available.

“Loughgall FC is fully aware of the limitations of its current site, and have implemented strategies to mitigate traffic congestion.

“As a football club they state they have invested and will continue to invest in their facilities, including car-parking provision.