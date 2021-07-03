Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to sue Stephen Nolan tormentor, ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ for libel

On Thursday Mr Nolan revealed he had secured a six figure sum from the user, who went under the alias ‘Pastor Jimberoo,’ for a defamatory campaign against him on Twitter.

Yesterday Mr Nolan also revealed he had secured a further five figure sum - at least £10,000 - from a second social media user.

The news coincided with loyalist activist Jamie Bryson announcing that he too had begun legal proceedings against ‘Pastor Jimberoo’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loyalist Jamie Bryson is set to sue the Twitter user who paid Stephen Nolan (above) a six figure sum for libel.

“I have today instructed legal representatives to initiate proceedings against the individual now identified as being behind the ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ accounts.” Mr Bryson told the News Letter. “These social media trolling accounts targeted me relentlessly and obsessively with not only defamatory allegations, but with orchestrated harassment.

“The Pastor Jimberoo account incessantly referred to me as a loyalist paramilitary and ‘UVF mouthpiece’ throughout his online trolling, allegations which I obviously strenuously deny.

“The first stage of this is for KRW Law to be contacted to provide the details of their trolling client for whom they act. Of course there is no privilege attached to the identity of clients. If this is not provided then a direction will be sought asking for the identity to be handed over.

“I note KRW Law has been extremely active in chasing down those involved in unacceptable social media abuse and I would imagine this ethos would continue to prevail.”

‘Pastor Jimberoo’ apologised to the radio presenter for the personal abuse he subjected him to. However Mr Nolan agreed not to identify either ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ or his second online abuser.

Paul Tweed, the high-profile libel lawyer who represents Mr Nolan, confirmed the terms of the second case involving the broadcaster yesterday.

He said: “My client has agreed to accept a private apology and a five-figure settlement from another Twitter user today, in acknowledgement of this individual’s comprehensive and frank expressions of regret.”

As part of the resolution, the person responsible for the series of tweets acknowledged their postings contained completely untrue accusations about Mr Nolan.

“I unreservedly accept that the offending allegations had been totally unsubstantiated and without foundation and should never have been published,” they said.

“I accept that no journalist should be subjected to personal abuse of the nature I posted.

“I apologise to Mr Nolan for any distress caused.”

They added: “I have since deleted the tweets in question and as a mark of my sincerity have agreed to pay Mr Nolan damages and to cover his reasonable legal costs to date.”

In a separate case, an anonymous troll agreed on Thursday to pay the broadcaster damages running into six figures.

Legal action was threatened against that Twitter user over a series of posts on the accounts ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ and ‘Pastor Jimberoo’s Ghost’.

Their identity was traced following investigations carried out by Mr Nolan’s security team.

That individual accepted running a campaign against the TV and radio star which involved “the systematic dissemination of false and defamatory allegations”.

An online petition had also been created against Mr Nolan with the aim of undermining and damaging his professional reputation.

The troll issued an unreserved apology to the presenter and confirmed that the Twitter accounts have been deleted.

Mr Nolan has vowed to pursue anyone else who has engaged in what he described as malicious campaigns to undermine him and hinder his journalism.

He declared: “This should be a warning to all trolls - you will be tracked down.”

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe