Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Loyalist Communities Council has urged people only to fly Union Flags and The Ulster Banner to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory in Europe (VE) Day is the date on which the Allied victory in Europe is celebrated, marking Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on 8 May 1945.

In a statement, the LCC said the significant milestone should be commemorated "with dignity and respect, ensuring that the sacrifices of those who served are honoured in a manner worthy of their legacy".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "As part of this initiative, the LCC encourages the display of only the Union Flag and the Ulster Banner (also known as the Northern Ireland Flag) during the commemorations.

The Loyalist Communities Council has urged people only to fly Union Flags and The Ulster Banner to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May.

"By maintaining a solemn atmosphere through the exclusive display of the Union Flag and the Ulster Banner, this measure ensures that the focus remains on appropriately honouring VE Day, reflecting the history and sacrifices of those who served. This approach serves as an important centrepiece of a dignified and respectful tribute, ensuring that the occasion reflects a unified recognition of our proud history and heritage.

"The LCC encourages all those participating in commemorative activities to respect and adhere to the existing voluntary flag guidelines by ensuring that all flags are respectfully taken down before the final weekend of September.

It also urged that there should be "no display of any flags near schools, hospitals, churches, and other areas of community sensitivity".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It urged local communities, organisations, and representatives to participate in events that will be announced in the coming weeks, to ensure that the historic occasion is marked "with the respect and dignity it deserves".

Spokesman David Campbell said that the LCC had launched a "flags protocol" in 2016 to coincide with the centenary of the Battle of the Somme.

It received widespread support at that time, he said, but with the passage of time, and what he called the efforts of a specific political party to "try and restrict the display of unionist heritage and culture", it has lost its force.