Loyalist Communities Council silent on claim it backs the DUP's deal to restore Stormont

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writing in the Irish News on Thursday, Dr Aaron Edwards said the militant loyalist grouping is supportive of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ agreement which led to the restoration of the power-sharing executive.

The author of ‘UVF: Behind the Mask’ said: “Although it has not received any media attention, the so-called Loyalist Communities Council is said to have now backed Sir Jeffrey’s deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is a surprise move, given loyalists are generally divided on the matter. This is a welcome development and demonstrates how grassroots unionists are capable of embracing change.

"Whether they can stay the course, however, is a different matter.”

Responding to the article on social media, loyalist activist and commentator Jamie Bryson said: “I am sure there’ll be no one more surprised than the LCC to hear that they’ve made a decision, which they’ve yet to make”.

The last statement from the LCC on the issue was released just over two weeks ago. Chairman David Campbell said LCC members had met to “consider the proposals” and, in due course, will “reconvene to determine their response”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stormont Executive was restored earlier this month following the DUP’s two-year boycott.

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) representatives L-R David Campbell, Jim Wilson, Jackie McDonald and Winston Irvine. Photo: Pacemaker Press

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Bryson stressed that although he is not a spokesperson or a member of the LCC, he has a “very clear understanding” that the LCC’s position has not changed since the statement on January 31.

“I think the best thing to do would be for people to wait for the LCC itself to set out its own position, whatever that may be, rather than taking the word of people external to loyalism purporting to have some expert insight,” Mr Bryson said.

“On a general note, and again I emphasise I am not part of the LCC so this is my personal view, but I find it difficult to see how any loyalist could with any credibility endorse the Surrender Deal which falls apart more by the day,” he added.