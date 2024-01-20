Two loyalist groupings have called on the DUP to publish any deal on the Irish Sea border which would form the basis of the party’s return to a Stormont executive.

Two loyalist groupings have challenged the DUP to publish any deal as well as legal opinion on whether it meets four key tests set down by the groups. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is expected to consult with unionist and loyalist groups this week as he seeks a decision on a deal and a return to Stormont.

Let’s Talk Loyalism and Unionist Voice Policy Studies said they “collectively restate our respective commitment to continued unalterable opposition to the Irish Sea Border in all its forms, as set out in the joint-unionist Ulster Day declaration 2021.

“Whilst the Protocol, embedded by the Windsor Framework, and Irish Sea border remains, there is no basis for power sharing.

“We call on the DUP to publish in full their proposed deal, including all legal texts. This will allow for detailed scrutiny and public debate, particularly within grassroots unionism and loyalism”, the groups said in a statement.

Lets Talk Loyalism describes itself as an “advocacy group which aims to articulate Loyalist perspectives and initiate positive change within the Loyalist community”.

Yesterday it posted a video on social media including speeches from unionist leaders and loyalist activists opposing the sea border under the words ‘No Surrender’. The video included footage of street violence and anti-protocol rallies. Its X social media feed features prominent loyalist figures such as Stacey Graham and Moore Holmes.

Unionist Voice Policy Studies is run by loyalist and anti-protocol activist Jamie Bryson and has published many articles scrutinising the legal and constitutional implications of the Windsor Framework. It has featured contributions on its website by prominent figures such as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Jim Allister and the former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The groups have called on the DUP to “commission and publish in full an independent legal opinion from a respected senior counsel” which answers questions on:

- whether it will “restore in full” Article Six of the Acts of Union

- remove “as a matter of law” a border in the Irish Sea

- “alter and/or remove” the Windsor Framework or NI Protocol

- “remedy” current rules which treat Northern Ireland as the entry point into EU territory