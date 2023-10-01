Loyalists stage theatrical anti-NI Protocol protest in Manchester ahead of Conservative conference

Loyalist anti-NI Protocol demonstrators outside the Conservative's annual conference in Manchester. Photo: Moore Holmes

The protest took the form of a “mock funeral for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement” as a consequence of the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

From Sunday, goods from ‘trusted traders’ entering Northern Ireland from GB, but not for onward distribution in the Republic of Ireland/EU, will be enter through a ‘green lane,’ meaning minimal paperwork and only random spot checks.

There will also now be a requirement for shops in Northern Ireland to display ‘Not for EU’ labelling on certain goods.

Around the time of the protest, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris posted a message on social media from the port of Birkenhead near Liverpool, welcoming the new green lane coming into effect.

“We discussed the goods that are now able to travel smoothly between NI and GB, the opportunities this provides for boosting NI trade & how we can build on the unique advantages the Windsor Framework offers.”

Following the demonstration in Manchester, a spokesperson for the protestors said the imposition of a customs border between NI and GB has “killed the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement".

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “The British Government have not only failed to protect the Belfast Agreement, but they have denied British people their rights as equal citizens within the UK. They have chosen to prioritise the Irish government and European Union's interests over the well-being and security of its British citizens.

“They are disregarding the legitimate concerns of unionists, a grave injustice that cannot be ignored. This betrayal is an affront to every British citizen in Northern Ireland”.

The statement adds: “Ulster loyalists, along with our British counterparts, refuse to accept this unjust assault on our constitutional position. The Institutions established under the Agreement lie in ruins.

"The NI Executive is inoperable. It will only regain life when the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland is fully reinstated within the UK.