Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Loyalists at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people

Lurgan Anti Protocol Rally: In Pictures - ‘Unwavering support’ for unionist leaders opposing protocol says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist Jamie Bryson addressed the event on Friday evening at Brownlow House in Lurgan

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:23 am
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:23 am

Pictures Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. TUV flags at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh at Brownlow House.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Diane Dodds at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Carla Lockhart at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Diane Dodds at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

