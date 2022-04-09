Pictures Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
1.
Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. TUV flags at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh at Brownlow House. Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people
2.
Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Diane Dodds at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people.
3.
Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Carla Lockhart at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people.
4.
Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Diane Dodds at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people.