Lurgan-based manufacturer Ashley Pigott receives OBE in New Year Honours list
Ashley Pigott – the Chairman and Managing Director of AJ Power – became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to UK Exports and Manufacturing.
Mr Pigott told the News Letter: “I am honoured to receive this award which only comes, due to the support of a great team of people, many of whom have worked with me for a long number of years. After nearly 50 years in this industry sector this award came as a very pleasant shock. My company manufactures generating sets in Northern Ireland and most of its sales are exported to approximately 100 countries.
"I owe a debt of gratitude to the hard work of our many distribution partners who sell and maintain our products in far-flung corners of the world. Their strength and support will be beneficial as we enter 2024 which could be a very challenging year, with cost pressures at home and possible recession in many overseas markets”.
His company, AJ Power, is based in Craigavon. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. It specialises in the manufacture and design of diesel generating sets and has a management team with over 40 years’ experience in the industry.
The firm also has offices in England and Dubai, as well as a subsidiary business in South Africa.
It was founded in 2003 and operates from a recently upgraded factory in County Armagh.
His award came through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London rather than the Northern Ireland list as he has worked closely with national government on manufacturing and export over the years.
