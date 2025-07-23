Two children and woman killed in a Fermanagh shooting incident while a man remains in hospital, police have said.

Superintendent Robert McGowan confirmed that all four people suffered gun shot wounds.

Earlier police reported that two people had died and two people had been seriously injured in the shooting incident.

Police said the incident happened in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, and that officers were at the scene which had been cordoned off.

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident. Picture date: Wednesday July 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Oliver McVeigh /PA Wire

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they said.

Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said: “Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Superintendent McGowan continued: “The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport