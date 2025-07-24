The Fermanagh mother-of-two who died in a tragic shooting has been described as a constructive and professional veterinary surgeon who had only recently been promoted to the most senior government vet in Co Fermanagh.

UUP Peer Tom Elliott, a former MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, was speaking in the wake of the tragic death of Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her two children Sara Rutledge, aged 13; and her brother James Rutledge, aged 14.

A fourth person, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge on Wednesday.

All four people are members of the same household and all four suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Vanessa Whyte, and her children James and Sarah Rutledge, who all died in a shooting incident this week in Fermanagh.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are pursuing a triple murder and attempted suicide line of inquiry.

Mr Elliott said he had worked as both a public representative and a cattle farmer with Ms Whyte over a period of around 12 years in her capacity as a vet.

"I had worked with her over this time as a vet, through some meetings and often through correspondence, and most recently in her capacity as Divisional Veterinary Officer for Fermanagh,” he said.

"It would mainly have been dealing with routine veterinary issues on behalf of constituents but also as a farmer myself."

UUP peer Tom Elliott had worked with Vanessa Whyte in her capacity as a vet over 10-12 years.

He added: "This has all been just devastating to the community and clearly for the wider family this must be just heartbreaking for all its members.

"It is just devastating to think of a family almost being wiped out like that. It's just totally tragic. "

Mr Elliott said Ms Whyte would have been in regular correspondence with the Ulster Unionist Party office in Enniskillen on veterinary matters.

He worked with her for around 10-12 years, first of all in her work for two private practices before she moved to the the Department of Agriculture.

Originally from Ennis in Co Clare, she was educated at Colaiste Mhuire Ennis Co. Clare and later at UCD Ireland.

Mr Elliott said she had worked for the Department of Agriculture for several years before being promoted to Divisional Veterinary Officer.

"I would have had regular conversations with her around specific cases. You just lifted the phone and talked to her about a specific problem and ofen got an issue resolved quite quickly."

He had also met her in person on veterinary matters on a number of occasions.

"She was quite practical in all our dealings. From my perspective, she would have always tried to find a resolution to issues.

"You didn't get a positive answer to everything of course - she had a job to do. But she was always pretty straightforward."

Mr Elliott said the last Divisional Veterinary Officer for Fermanagh left the post about a year ago.

"And then she only took over, I would say, only in the last few months. It is all just so tragic".

The peer said he knows some relatives personally.

"I would know members of the wider family circle," he said. "They would be very decent and well respected people in the community. It is all just so devastating.