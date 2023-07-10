The 2022 Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills, Co Antrim

Patrick Costello, who is a member of the Good Friday Agreement Oireachtas Committee, said such a move would have a unifying effect – and could help boost tourism.

The Green Party TD said: “For too long the Irish state sought to portray a single narrative of Irish history, one that was nationalist, militant, nationalist and Catholic.

"We know that history is not black and white, we know that there are numerous traditions on this island. If the Irish state truly aspires to unite all peoples on this island, then all of these people need to feel represented and included. Designating the 12th a public holiday would be a major step for that process”.

Mr Costello also said there is “huge untapped potential relating to the Jacobite-Williamite War” and added: “In particular I think of the Battle of the Boyne site itself where the Office for Public Works runs a fantastic visitor site”.

David McCann, deputy editor of the Slugger O’Toole website agreed with Mr Costello’s suggestion. He tweeted in response: "Always backed this idea. 12th July was a significant event for the island. Also it's a good time of the year to have a public holiday."

However, Antou has said Mr Costello must be “incredibly naïve or have no knowledge of what is happening in the north of Ireland,”

Antou deputy leader Gemma Brolly said: “The 12th of July is a celebration of dominance of unionism over nationalists. It is the literal celebration of a victory of a Protestant king over a Catholic king and all that flowed from that from the penal laws, to the Protestant ascendancy, the north becoming a Protestant state for a Protestant people as the first prime minister for the north James Craig famously said”.

Ms Brolly added: “Its core message is we're in charge and don't forget it. It has always been associated with sectarianism and violence and has been incredibly dangerous for Catholics.