Mal O’Hara is to replace Senator Niall O Donnghaile of Sinn Fein, who announced he was resigning from the Seanad in December for health reasons.

The Green Party nominated O’Hara to contest the Seanad by-election, but no other candidate has been put forward.

O’Hara’s formal appointment is likely to take place on Monday, April 8.

Mal O’Hara, leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland

“It is important that a Northern Ireland voice remains in the Seanad,” O’Hara said in a statement.

“I believe that with my background as an activist, my almost two decades in the community and voluntary sector, my time as a Belfast City councillor, as a Harbour Commissioner and board member of mental health charities, I can authentically advocate on behalf of all communities.

“I will ensure that all voices from Northern Ireland are amplified in the Seanad,” he said, adding that the Green Party is the only all-island cross-community party.

Green Party leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said he was “delighted” that O’Hara is to be appointed.

“As leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, Mal will bring a unique all-island perspective to the Seanad, as an extension of the inclusiveness that he has shown in his political and work careers to date,” he said.

“As a community worker, activist and a politician, Mal has worked tirelessly to promote peace, prosperity, tolerance, climate and social justice across different political, social and cultural divides.”