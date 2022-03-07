Man arrested after lorry crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Dublin

Irish police said the lorry hit the gates of the embassy on Orwell Road

in south Dublin.

The embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy, Orwell Road, Dublin

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Monday, gardai said.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

The arrested man has been taken to Rathfarnham garda station.