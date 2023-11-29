Man arrested in Hull by PSNI for questioning over ATM thefts in Northern Ireland

A man has been arrested in Hull for questioning around a spate of attacks on ATMs across Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The scene of an ATM theft in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. Photo: Pacemaker

The 42-year-old is to be questioned around burglaries and attempted burglaries of ATMs in Articlave, Dungannon, Portadown, Poyntzpass, Irvinestown, Derrylin, Coleraine, Ballymena and Dungiven from February to March.

Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said the 42-year-old man was arrested in the Hull area yesterday.

“The man has since been transported to Northern Ireland and taken to custody for questioning,” she said.

“He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage.