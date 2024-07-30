Man gets £6,500 after taking case of anti-Protestant discrimination against Bittles bar in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Protestant man who claimed he was the victim of religious discrimination has settled his case against Bittles pub in Belfast for £6,500.

The case was taken with the aid of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

According to the commission, the man went to Bittles – a small pub at the eastern end of the city cenre – on a Friday afternoon.

It said: “As he entered the bar, he met the landlord, John Bittles, who he knew and had spoken to before.

Bittles bar, as seen on Google Maps

"However, he says he was embarrassed and felt intimidated by what happened next.

"The man says that Mr Bittles said to him: ‘No seat, no drink, new rules in the bar. I look after my locals’.

"He said that Mr Bittles then pointed to a group of men on his left and continued: ‘you have not been in here for about three years and we don’t serve Protestants, only joking, no I’m not’.

"The man says these comments were said very loudly and were greeted by cheering from other customers within the bar.

"This made him feel very uncomfortable and he immediately left the bar. The man reported the incident to the PSNI, who recorded it as a hate crime."

It then quoted the unnamed plaintiff in the case as saying: “I just wanted to have a drink. I’d been to Bittles Bar many times before over the years. The landlord knows me, and I was shocked by his comments and was really concerned by the reaction of the people in the bar.

“I honestly thought the days of this type of behaviour in Northern Ireland were behind us. I felt I had to challenge it, so I reported it to the police and contacted the Equality Commission.”

Geraldine McGahey, the chief commissioner, said: “This is a reminder to all businesses serving the public that they have responsibilities under the anti-discrimination laws.

"People are protected from religious belief and political opinion discrimination in the provision of a wide range of services.

"It is important that customers do not feel intimidated or degraded because of their religious beliefs.

"Everyone who walks through their doors should be treated with dignity and respect, no matter what their religious background.

“This is also a reminder for each of us that what someone might see as banter or a harmless joke could have the effect of being offensive or intimidating to someone else.”