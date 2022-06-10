Man questioned on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs at Shorefest youth festival in Belfast

The event was called Shorefest, and featured a string of dance music DJs.
It took place at Seaview Stadium, the home ground of Crusaders FC on the Shore Road.
As it was unfolding, the PSNI said: “We are currently extremely concerned by the number of young people arriving at tonight’s event at Seaview under the influence of alcohol.”
Over 18s were permitted to bring a box of beer each to the festival, or one litre of spirits, or 1.5 litres of wine.
In the wake of the event, Superintendent Christian Bradley said: “Police conducted a significant public safety operation at an event held in north Belfast on Saturday 4 June.
“Officers provided a visible policing presence in the area to keep young people and all those attending the event safe and minimise any impact to the local community.
“Police dealt with a small number of minor offences during the course of the event, including a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.”
Pressed further the PSNI said: “He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
