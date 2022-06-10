Man questioned on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs at Shorefest youth festival in Belfast

The event was called Shorefest, and featured a string of dance music DJs.

It took place at Seaview Stadium, the home ground of Crusaders FC on the Shore Road.

As it was unfolding, the PSNI said: “We are currently extremely concerned by the number of young people arriving at tonight’s event at Seaview under the influence of alcohol.”

The event at Seaview

Over 18s were permitted to bring a box of beer each to the festival, or one litre of spirits, or 1.5 litres of wine.

In the wake of the event, Superintendent Christian Bradley said: “Police conducted a significant public safety operation at an event held in north Belfast on Saturday 4 June.

“Officers provided a visible policing presence in the area to keep young people and all those attending the event safe and minimise any impact to the local community.

“Police dealt with a small number of minor offences during the course of the event, including a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.”

Pressed further the PSNI said: “He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”