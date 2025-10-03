​A leader of the Belfast Jewish Community says they have been "overwhelmed" by messages of support from the public since a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday.

Michael Black, Deputy Chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community was speaking after the attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

However, he also said that attacks and harassment against the Jewish community in Northern Ireland is also on the rise - with the PSNI confirming it is stepping up security for it.

Killer Jihad Al-Shamie was shot dead by police in Manchester on Thursday after officers were called about the attacker ramming into people with a car and stabbing a man outside the synagogue.

One worshipper was killed and another was injured after they were accidentally shot by police on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died and three others remain in hospital.

Mr Black told the News Letter that the “shocked” Belfast congregation was holding their own Yom Kippur celebrations when they heard, offering prayers for their friends in Manchester.

"I don't remember the last time we ever had a service or an event where there wasn't a security guard on the door," he said.

The congregation suffered two bomb scares in the past few weeks, he said.

"In recent times we have had anti-semitic graffiti, an attack on a Jewish business, emails accusing us of being complicit with genocide and child killing and incidents in in some schools."

However, the support for the congregation since the Manchester attack "hasn't stopped" he said.

"The text messages, emails and phone calls, it is very comforting, heart warming and overwhelming."

It is mainly strangers offering prayers and saying we are not alone. I just well up when I think about it.

"We are very fortunate here in Northern Ireland that there's such a large proportion of the population who stand by the Jewish community and Israel’s right to exist."

Church of Ireland Archbishops John McDowell and Michael Jackson offered their condolences to the Manchester synagogue.

"The rise of anti-Semitism worldwide impacts all Jewish communities,” they said. “We have no doubt that the Jewish community in Ireland is feeling frightened and vulnerable, and we trust that their neighbours will offer them comfort and support at this time.”

Chief Rabbi of Ireland, Yoni Wieder, told the News Letter he could not stop thinking about those affected in Manchester.

"To hear this news while we ourselves were in synagogue on Yom Kippur, our holiest day, was horrific," he said. "Jews murdered simply for being Jews."

"I hoped this day would never come, but in truth it felt somewhat inevitable. The escalation of antisemitism in Britain over the past two years has been obvious to anyone watching. Previous attacks were thankfully foiled. This time, the warnings came true.

"There has been an unrelenting wave of hatred against Jews, on the streets, on campuses, and across social media. People have called to 'Globalise the Intifada'. Yesterday we saw exactly what those words mean."

Daniel O'Dowd, spokesman for the Ireland Israel Alliance said Jewish institutions in the south of Ireland already have full-time security paid for by their members - and Garda support.

"Why is it that Jews - unlike any other community - have to go to such lengths just to practice our faith in safety?" he asked.

"All Jews - whether British or Irish - should be able to be safe and secure in our communities - it is a damning Indictment on our society that that is not always the case.”

“I always thought of myself as an Irishman who happened to be Jewish. Now I know I’m just a Jew living in Ireland'.