Mary Lou McDonald 'cultivating air of ambiguity' over Provisional IRA commemorations

​Mr Donaldson, spokesman for the South East Fermanagh Foundation, was speaking following remarks from Mary Lou McDonald which some media have interpreted as a sign that she would be inclined not to attend such memorial events if she took power in Ireland.

It comes amid the fallout of Sinn Fein MP John Finucane’s decision to speak at a “south Armagh volunteers commemoration” last Sunday – and ahead of another such event in Dromore, south Tyrone, this Saturday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Sinn Fein president had been asked by reporters if she would attend similar commemoration events were she to become taoiseach.

She was quoted as saying this in reply: “For me ... if I had the privilege of leading government I would be a taoiseach for everybody and I would act in a way to foster respect, reconciliation and understanding and never in a partisan way to give offence to anyone.

“If I were taoiseach there’s a set pattern of what the taoiseach attends and does not attend.”

Media outlets then interpreted this variously as meaning that she had “confirmed”, “signaled”, or “hinted” that she would not go to PIRA events.

Mr Donaldson said: “The Sinn Fein President has no doubt asked for polling to be done within the Republic of Ireland concerning issues which have come to the fore in recent weeks, and based upon what has come back, is now seeking to cultivate a path of ambiguity around these matters.”

IRA mural in the Ardoyne

But he added that “no sleight of hand is acceptable on these issues”.

"We need to see an end to choreographed acts of symbolism which have no foundation or root,” he said.

"Our society must transform from acting 'peace' to living out peace and respect for all.

