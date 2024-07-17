Mary Lou McDonald: Shooting threat is escalation of targeted online abuse

Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald said she has reported a video of a masked man who threatens to “shoot” her to gardai.

The Sinn Fein leader said the threats represent an “escalation of targeted online abuse” directed towards her in the last year.

The masked man also threatens the life of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, also shows the man voicing his support for the rioters in Coolock in north Dublin.

Ms McDonald tweeted: “Last night a threat to kill me was issued online. The individual said he would shoot me dead.

“This represents an escalation of targeted online abuse directed at me over the last year. It is totally unacceptable.

“I have reported this to An Garda Siochana.