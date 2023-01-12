News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mary Lou McDonald writes to Prime Minister after being 'excluded' from Belfast meeting saying 'there should be no repeat of this'

Mary Lou McDonald said she has written to the British Prime Minister following a decision not to invite her to a meeting with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

By Press Association
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mrs McDonald, who is in Belfast to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, also rejected claims from the British Government that there was an issue around the “protocol” of meeting the Sinn Fein leader.

“It was a bad move, it was a bad decision,” Mrs McDonald said on Thursday morning.

Hide Ad

“I’ve written to the British Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) to air my concerns and I can only hope that lessons will be learned and we don’t have a repeat of this distraction politics which was most unhelpful.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill
Most Popular

“But we crack on today and we get some work done.

“The whole basis of progress in the North is always on the basis of mutual respect, inclusion and recognising people’s electoral mandates. That’s how it works. All of us who work closely in this know that.

Hide Ad

“I would have reacted exactly the same way had another leader of another political party been excluded. It’s not acceptable. It’s not the way we do business.”

More on this story:

Hide Ad

• 1 – Sinn Fein talks walk-out: 'If people want to be petulant it is up to them' says Ulster Unionist leader

• 2 – TUV asks why Mary Lou McDonald feels entitled to be part of talks about NI when she has 'no mandate' here

Hide Ad

• 3 – Unionists should catch up with others and start using human rights language more, MPs are told

Mary Lou McDonaldPrime MinisterKeir StarmerBelfastGovernment