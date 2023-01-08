Massive Croke Park stadium to host refugees on a temporary basis

Image of Croke Park taken from the ground's own webpage

The facilities, which include "full catering", will be available until 18 January, RTE has reported.

The Irish broadcaster said that the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth had confirmed the move.

As of 5 January, Ireland is reportedly accommodating over 73,490 people including those fleeing the war in Ukraine and international protection applicants, according to the Department of Integration.

This compares with 7,250 at the same time last year.

The most recent figure includes over 54,390 Ukrainians who have sought accommodation from the state and over 19,100 international protection applicants.

The stadium is the biggest on the island of Ireland, capable of holding upwards of 80,000 spectators.

Dating back to 1890s, the site is inexorably linked to GAA, although in recent decades it has also hosted football, rugby, and other major events like concerts.

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin Airport and ex-military camps have housed refugees who have arrived in Ireland in the last year.

Meanwhile the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has asked Ukrainians to not travel to travel to the country or to make plans in the coming weeks.