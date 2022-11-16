Medicines threat ‘looms large’ say DUP after firm highlights Protocol problems

Pharmacy

The UK arm of the Israeli multinational pharmaceutical firm Teva formally highlighted problems related to the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland due to the post-Brexit customs arrangement in a consultation response to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, a piece of legislation introduced to Westminster under Boris Johnson's premiership.

Teva UK said there are "current" and "significant" challenges to sourcing some medicinal products from Great Britain.

Responding, the former deputy chair of the Stormont health committee Pam Cameron said the Protocol is "placing future supply in jeopardy".

The DUP MLA said: "The vast majority of local medicines are supplied from Great Britain.

"By foisting new and demanding requirements on how these products are authorised for use in Northern Ireland, the Protocol is placing future supply in jeopardy and causing deep uncertainty for patients and our health service.

"The warning presented by Teva UK is stark. They say need for two product licences under the Centralised Procedure 'creates an administrative and cost burden that will make many medicines unviable to supply to NI'."

She continued: "However they are not alone in holding these concerns.

"In separate evidence, the NHS Confederation warned that the temporary EU legislation will expire at the end of 2024, ‘creating future uncertainty.’ PAGB, the UK trade association for manufacturers of over-the-counter medicines, also expressed concern about the ‘level of certification needed to supply food supplements’ to our Province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This level of disruption is unacceptable and unjustifiable."

Ms Cameron added: "Those parties who were tripping over each other to praise the EU for allowing medicines to move within our own country need to accept that the Protocol’s problems have not been resolved. Rather than downplaying the impact it is having, they should join with us and others in calling for these provisions to be scrapped.

"The reality is that Brussels should never have been allowed to use people’s health as political leverage. Medicines should not have been part of the Protocol and their unfettered supply in the future will be a crucial test of whether any Government outcome, either by negotiation or legislation, is capable of restoring Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom."

This comes after an organisation representing local pharmacies in Northern Ireland warned a cross-party group of MLAs, chaired by Ms Cameron, that skyrocketing prices could pose a risk to the supply of commonly prescribed medicines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Community Pharmacy NI warned that certain medications used to treat health conditions including osteoporosis, high blood pressure, insomnia, mental health and coronary conditions could become unavailable due to rising prices and supply chain worries.

The Department of Health, however, has pointed to a support package that includes “immediate interventions worth over £5.3 million in value”.