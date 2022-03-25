Message purportedly from Saoradh calls for counter-demo during tonight’s Protocol rally in Dungannon

The flag of Ivory Coast, which appeared a number of times in a message purporting to be from Saoradh (but which may not be authentic)

Pro-union protestors are expected to attend Market Square in Dungannon tonight at 7.30pm to hear speeches denouncing the NI Protocol.

An online flyer for the event, in the name of “Dungannon United Unionists”, says “all bands and loyal orders welcome... we will not be the generation to fail Ulster!”

Meanwhile a message supposedly from Saoradh members has been shared on social media too.

Market Square, Dungannon

The authenticity of this message has not been established.

Saoradh have been asked about it, but no response had been received at time of writing.

The PSNI was also asked about it, but said only this: “Police are aware of a planned protest to be held in Dungannon on Friday and will be monitoring the situation.”

The message calls on republicans to assemble on Newell Road at 7pm tonight and make their way to the square.

One of the distinguishing features of the message (which appears to be a screenshot from Whatsapp) is that it is peppered with green, white, and orange flags... but they are the flag of the west African nation of Ivory Coast, not the Republic of Ireland (one flag’s colours are the reverse of the other).

It reads: “Attention! Calling on all true Republicans.

“This Friday sees Loyalist lynch mobs assisted by British Crown forces, descend on our town of Dungannon...

“A further insult is that this siege takes place outside our Saoradh office!”

There appears to be little on Saoradh’s social media profiles to corroborate it; however much of the group’s social media presence has been shut down by Facebook, Twitter, and so on, with some accounts removed just in the last couple of days.

Prominent loyalist figure Moore Holmes will be speaking at the Dungannon rally, and the News Letter will bring you coverage of it when it happens.

Meanwhile at 7pm tonight, another anti-Protocol rally is being held in Ballymoney.

Speakers there will be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Jim Allister, Kate Hoey, Ben Habib, and Jamie Bryson.

Again, coverage will follow in due course.

