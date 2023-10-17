Michael D Higgins leads tributes to ex-Finland president Martti Ahtisaari who played role in peace process

Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes from politicians following the death of the former president of Finland Martti Ahtisaari, who was one of a number of international mediators in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Martti Ahtisaari , second left along with Martin McGuinness, Eamon Gilmore, Owen Patterson, and Peter Robinson (L-R) at a conference on peace-building using Northern Ireland as a case study Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Mr Ahtisaari, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, died on Monday aged 86.

Among his most notable achievements, Mr Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia's withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia's bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his work with the peace process in the late 1990s, he was tasked with monitoring the IRA's disarmament process.

President Higgins said Mr Ahtisaari's contribution to peace and reconciliation was not confined to Finland, but was "delivered to the whole world".

"The establishment of the Namibian state owes much to his efforts and he was to continue his efforts for peace in Kosovo, Cyprus, Aceh and of course Ireland," he said in a statement on Monday.

"Martti dedicated his life to the cause of peace.

"Importantly, he realised that peace is not something which can be simply wished for, rather it is something which can only be achieved through a process of engagement, negotiation and a shared commitment on each side to building a better, shared future for all those who have been in conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was, importantly, something which he believed could be achieved in relation to all conflicts.

"In Ireland we will remain in Martti's debt for the important role which he played as a weapons inspector at a vital time in the peace process in Northern Ireland in the years following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

"The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Martti Ahtisaari in 2008 was thoroughly deserved recognition of the vital role he played in the resolution of so many conflicts across the world."

He added: "In our conversations, Martti was always a voice of hope, one that proved that war is not the solution to conflicts and that there is always a way to find peace.

"He will be deeply missed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahtisaari worked with South African politician Cyril Ramaphosa to inspect paramilitary arms caches and their verification, a defining issue in peace negotiations.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams said Mr Ahtisaari played a "crucial role in advancing the peace process" as one of a number of international mediators in Northern Ireland.

"Along with George Mitchell, John de Chastelain, Richard Haass, Cyril Ramaphosa, Harri Holkeri, and others they facilitated the necessary dialogue and participated in initiatives that led to the Good Friday Agreement and to subsequent agreements," he said.

"Martin McGuinness and I met Cyril Ramaphosa and Martti Ahtisaari in London in early 2000 and asked if they were willing to act as international arms inspectors examining and securing IRA arms dumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They agreed and over the following year they carried out three inspections.

"The Independent International Commission on Decommissioning reported in 2001 that the dumps that Cyril Ramaphosa and Martti Ahtisaari had inspected were secure and that none of the materiel in them could be removed without their knowledge.

"Their willingness to undertake this difficult work made an important contribution to the peace process.

"In my conversations with Martti and Cyril I found them both to be committed to making our efforts successful. We got on well together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also paid tribute to Mr Ahtisaari, saying he "made a lasting contribution that will not be soon forgotten".

"Throughout his life Martti Ahtisaari played a key role in resolving difficult conflicts around the world," he said.

"His contribution was recognised when the Nobel Committee awarded him the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts over many decades.

"Millions of lives have been changed for the better as a direct result of his efforts and by helping end these conflicts he undoubtedly saved many lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad