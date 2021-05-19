"“The decision by the Deputy First Minister to decline a meeting with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales was a step backwards for Sinn Fein," said Mr. Campbell.

The MP for East Londonderry said he intends to raise the matter formerly in the House of Commons by tabling a question asking when Ms. O'Neill cancelled her meeting with Prince Charles.

"Whilst the DUP was content to meet with the Head of State of the Irish Republic in a courtesy visit many years ago, only in recent years has Sinn Fein permitted some of its members to meet the Royal Family," said Mr. Campbell.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill.

Mr. Campbell went on to say that Ms. O'Neill's actions would only serve to take Northern Ireland "backwards."

Ms. O'Neill responded with a statement explaining that “on this occasion a meeting was not possible."

“I met Prince Charles on his last visit to the north last September and recently expressed our condolences to him and his family on the death of his father.

“On this occasion a meeting was not possible.

“The British Royals have made a very positive contribution to the development of peace and reconciliation.”

