Michelle O’Neill and Nicola Sturgeon discuss NI Protocol in Edinburgh meeting

She said: “We also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol – most notably the extremely concerning announcement by the UK Government that they intend to legislate to enable unilateral action to disapply parts of the protocol – and the incredibly damaging effects this would have in communities right across the UK.

“In a cost-of-living crisis and teetering on the edge of recession, pitching us into a trade dispute with the EU could be what tips us over.

“Intergovernmental relations are essential when it comes to tackling shared challenges and it is clear that much more needs to be done by the UK Government to ensure a rapid and effective response to the devastating cost-of-living crisis facing households across these islands.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill ahead of a meeting at Bute House, Edinburgh

“No-one should ever have to make a choice between heating and eating.”