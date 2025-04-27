Michelle O'Neill hails the late Pope Francis’s ‘vision for a fairer, more just world’

Michelle O'Neill pictured among the mourners at the funeral for Pope Francis. Image: Michelle O'Neill/Twitter

​First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Pope Francis would be best honoured by building a “better future for our children and grandchildren, in every corner of the globe”.

She was speaking after attending his funeral on Saturday (pictured), and was one of many political leaders to reflect on the late pope’s legacy.

The Sinn Fein vice president described Francis as a man of “immense courage”.

Ms O’Neill said: “I joined political and religious leaders from across the world to pay my respects at the funeral of Pope Francis.

“We said goodbye to a leader of great stature, immense courage, and deep humility – a man who carried forward a powerful vision for a fairer, more just, and peaceful world.

“It falls to all of us to honour his legacy by building that better future for our children and grandchildren, in every corner of the globe.”

Speaking before she left Northern Ireland, the first minister said she would pay her respects “on behalf of everyone at home who cherished his leadership and looked to him as a spiritual and moral guide”.

She said: “Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader of deep humility, compassion and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

“His passing is deeply felt in Ireland and across the world, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire millions.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was not attending because she did not “receive any invitation”.

However, she said she had expressed “genuine condolences” on the death of Francis.

Irish President Michael D Higgins led the Republic’s delegation by attending the mass for the late pontiff with his wife Sabina Higgins, having also viewed Francis’s remains during his lying in state on Friday.

Irish premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Simon Harris were also in attendance alongside ambassador to the Vatican Frances Collins.

Speaking after the funeral, Mr Higgins said: “Pope Francis was, and will remain, an incredible source of hope.

“He mentioned about a diplomacy of hope. Another thing that he had, which was so moving and interesting, was his proximity to the human body – his embrace of people.

“There was a kind of empathy in his thinking and his practice.”

In a statement, Mr Martin said: “It was an honour to represent the government and people of Ireland at the funeral, and to reflect on and appreciate the remarkable achievements of his life.”