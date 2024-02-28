Michelle O'Neill: Memorial to victims of historic institutional abuse being considered

The report of the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry

A permanent memorial, as well as compensation and an official apology, was among the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

A public apology was delivered by Stormont ministers in March 2022 and a compensation scheme has been opened.

Speaking while appearing at the Executive Committee on Wednesday, Ms O’Neill said their attention is on a permanent physical memorial.

She told the committee that they want to work to ensure they agree “the right kind of physical memorial” in the Stormont grounds.

“We’re developing a phased approach to memorialisation, which I think is something that was asked for,” she told MLAs.

It emerged last month that some victims and survivors had reservations around a proposal to locate a memorial bench in Parliament Buildings in memory of those who suffered abuse at state, church or charity-run homes in Northern Ireland in the past.

Committee chairwoman Paula Bradshaw (Alliance) put to Ms O’Neill that there is not universal support for a bench in the rotunda at Parliament Buildings.

The First Minister responded: “We will be very sensitive to what everyone is asking for.”