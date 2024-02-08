Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms O'Neill was speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, where she called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas is classed as a terrorist organisation by the United States, European Union, Canada and United Kingdom, among other states.

During his interview with Ms O’Neill, Mr Marr asked her: “A long time ago, the IRA was seen as a terrorist organisation that the British government and everybody else could not ever talk to, and yet we know what followed from that.

Sinn Fein's First Minister Michelle O'Neill says that Hamas must will become a partner for peace in the Middle East. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

“Do you think that Hamas, although regarded as a terrorist organisation by many people around the world, are going to be eventually a partner for peace, have to be a partner for peace?”

Ms O'Neill responded: “Yes – I think you only have to look to our own example to know that how important dialogue is, and it is the only way you’re going to ever bring an end to conflict.

“If the British government didn’t talk to republicans or republicans didn’t talk to the British government in the past, in Ireland we would not be in the scenario that we are in today, enjoying a peaceful and far more equal society.

“So, what we need to see in the Middle East, in particular in relation to Palestine, is that we need to see a ceasefire now. And we need the international community to be singing in chorus and harmony in terms of ceasefire now.”

The Sinn Fein Vice President also told LBC: “We need the international community to stand strong and to stay firm in the court of international law.

“That's where everybody must be. And I really only hope that in the coming days and weeks that we can get to a point where we see a ceasefire”.

Ms O'Neill continued: “I still use every opportunity I have to have a voice in this issue to please call for a ceasefire.