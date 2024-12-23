Michelle O'Neill 'unfit for office' says Troubles survivor after IRA bomb commemoration
Another bereaved relative said her attendance at such an event, as a self-styld “First Minister for all”, was “almost laughable”.
Meanwhile the DUP said that the message Sinn Fein is sending out to youths by such actions is “completely confusing”.
It comes six weeks after Ms O’Neill made headlines by attending a Poppy Day remembrance event at Belfast City Hall’s cenotaph.
The event Michelle O’Neill attended late last week was at St Trea’s Church in the townland of Newbridge, roughly between Toome and Magherafelt.
It was to honour three men – Jim Sheridan (19), John Bateson (18) and Martin Lee (18) – who accidently blew up the vehicle they were in en route to plant their bomb on December 18, 1971.
The book Lost Lives says that their 10lb (4.5kg) bomb almost totally destroyed the Mini they were travelling in. They were part of the IRA’s South Derry wing and were buried together in a single grave at St Trea’s, at a funeral attended by Bernadette McAliskey MP.