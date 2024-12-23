Michelle O'Neill 'unfit for office' says Troubles survivor after IRA bomb commemoration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Michelle O’Neill is continuing to face intense flak for going to an event honouring three dead IRA men, with one Troubles victim saying that it shows she is “unfit for office”.

​Another bereaved relative said her attendance at such an event, as a self-styld “First Minister for all”, was “almost laughable”.

Meanwhile the DUP said that the message Sinn Fein is sending out to youths by such actions is “completely confusing”.

It comes six weeks after Ms O’Neill made headlines by attending a Poppy Day remembrance event at Belfast City Hall’s cenotaph.

An image of Michelle O'Neill speaking at the graveyard, posted by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson

The event Michelle O’Neill attended late last week was at St Trea’s Church in the townland of Newbridge, roughly between Toome and Magherafelt.

It was to honour three men – Jim Sheridan (19), John Bateson (18) and Martin Lee (18) – who accidently blew up the vehicle they were in en route to plant their bomb on December 18, 1971.