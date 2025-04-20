Michelle O'Neill's IRA graveside speech proof Sinn Fein unfit for government, say Unionists after First Minister attends Easter commemoration at Clonoe gang cemetery plot

First Minister Michelle O'Neill has been slammed for speaking at a Republican Easter commemoration held at the graves if the IRA's Clonoe gang.

Michelle O’Neill’s speech at the graves of the IRA’s Clonoe gang is proof Sinn Fein are unfit for government, Unionists have said while branding the move “a calculated insult to victims”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday (19th), the First Minster appeared at a commemoration at a Republican plot in Coalisland Cemetery, Co Tyrone.

She was pictured making a speech next to the graves of IRA men shot and killed by the SAS in Clonoe in 1992, minutes after they’d pumped 30 rounds of armour-piercing tracer ammunition from a Soviet-made heavy machine gun into Coalisland police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case became a hot-button issue this year after a coroner ruled the armed forces weren’t justified using lethal force against the armed gang, casting the shadow of potential criminal charges over veterans 30 years on – a situation that’s earned the ire of Unionists.

Armed IRA men Peter Clancy, Kevin O'Donnell and Sean O'Farrell were shot dead by security forces in February 1992, while attempting their getaway from a machine-gun attack on a police station. Image: Pacemaker

Addressing a crowd of around 50 at the cemetery, the First Minister said they had come together to remember "all of those who have struggled for our freedom” and “honour the sacrifices that were made by those during Easter week of 1916, but also in every generation before and since”.

It was the first time she attended a Republican Easter commemoration in Northern Ireland since becoming First Minister – and her decision to speak next to the Clonoe gang’s graves has been slammed by both the TUV and DUP.

For TUV leader Jim Allister, her choice to speak next to the graves of men who died while on an active paramilitary attack mission at a time when the world celebrates Easter “illustrate the moral bankruptcy of Republicanism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the world remembers the sacrifice of Calvary and the resurrection, where the sinless Son of God laid down His life for humanity, Sinn Fein choose to celebrate and glorify those who went out to murder the innocent,” he said.

TUV leader Jim Allister MP argued the graveside speech shows Sinn Fein's "moral bankruptcy".

“This is graphically illustrated by the actions of the self-styled "First Minister for all”, who chose to address a commemoration of those thankfully taken out by the SAS at Clonoe in 1992.

"One has only to take a moment to reflect on what East Tyrone IRA did in the area, including the murder of 30 people prior to the SAS ambush, to see how morally repugnant this event was.

"The would-be killers commemorated by Ms O’Neill were returning from an attack on a police station with the most powerful of weapons and were still on “active service” when they met real soldiers. Tellingly, one of the wounded terrorists received assistance at the scene from the security forces - something IRA killers never provided to their innocent victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s event was a reminder of Sinn Fein’s unfitness for government – and should again cause Unionists who sustain them in office to reflect on the nature of those they sit with around the Executive table.”

The scene after the February 1992 Clonoe incident, including an abandoned getaway car and the hijacked heavily armed lorry used by the IRA gang in their police station attack. Picture: Pacemaker Belfast Archive.

Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley described Ms O’Neill’s actions as “a calculated insult to victims and a shameful celebration of terrorism”.

"It sends a clear message that Sinn Fein is more interested in honouring those who brought murder and mayhem to our streets than in fostering genuine reconciliation,” he added.