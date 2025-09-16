Mike Nesbitt 'should heed public not lobby groups' - MLA slams 'outsourcing' of public health policy

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

​A petition calling on the health minister to scrap a controversial gender identity service has been presented at Stormont – with an MLA calling for Mike Nesbitt to listen to parents not trans lobby groups.

​The TUV petition was received by the Speaker Edwin Poots after attracting over 3000 signatures opposing over £800,000 per year being spent on the service.

Minister Nesbitt has defended the service, warning that an absence of professional care for children questioning their gender was putting them at risk.

However, he has faced criticism that the new clinic will be gender affirming, in other words accepting that children are “trans” if they say they are. The UUP leader has reacted to that by saying it will not carry out surgical interventions on children.

Speaking to MLAs when presenting the petition, TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said the 3,300 citizens, parents, and taxpayers who signed it are “deeply concerned” about the health minister’s funding decision.

He also criticised the involvement of LGBTQ+ lobby group the Rainbow Project as a “co-design” partner.

“That is outsourcing public health policy to lobbyists. The petition highlights three fundamental issues.

“First, lack of medical evidence. The Cass Review found the evidence base for child gender services to be ‘poor quality’ and ‘insufficient.’

“The Minister’s hasty ‘rapid review’ announcement, made only after this petition began gaining traction, merely proves he acted first and thought later.

“Second, the vulnerability of children. Young children are still developing. They cannot meaningfully consent to lifelong consequences. Referrals at such an age pushes them down a path from which they cannot return.

“Third, the misuse of public funds. An FOI request revealed this funding is not a one-off but will repeat year after year — with even more costs planned for GP involvement in phase two”.

