Mike Nesbitt to attend UUP conference remotely due to illness - as officials confirm Diana Armstrong will replace Lord Elliott as MLA

By David Thompson
Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 17:28 BST
Mike Nesbitt was due to give his first conference speech in his second stint as leader at the party conference in south Belfast on Saturday.
Mike Nesbitt will miss his first Ulster Unionist conference since returning as leader, after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this week – but will attend remotely.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Office has published a letter confirming that UUP councillor Diana Armstrong will replace Lord Tom Elliott as the party’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

Mr Nesbitt is still due to be formally ratified as leader on Saturday, and will be able to do that as well as deliver his speech remotely. It is understood he is still suffering from coronavirus.

An Ulster Unionist Party Spokesperson said “Unfortunately, Mike Nesbitt has not recovered sufficiently to be able to attend the conference in person.

“He will be addressing the closed session tomorrow morning for his ratification as party leader and the open conference at 14:45, both via a live stream."

On Tuesday, he posted on social media platform X saying “I have tested positive for Covid and will be at home recovering for the next few days. I continue to attend to Ministerial business as much as possible”.

While there are no longer any rules preventing people attending work or gatherings while having the virus, Department of Health guidance states that for those going into a workplace with the virus, employers should “make sure it is safe for everyone to work in”.

On Friday afternoon Dr David Marshall, Chief Electoral Officer for Northern Ireland, confirmed that Diana Armstrong has been returned to serve as a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Lord Elliot of Ballinamallard.

Mrs Armstrong will become the sole female MLA in the party’s Stormont team, which has been all male since Rosemary Barton lost her seat in the same constituency. She is seen as a rising star in the party –

