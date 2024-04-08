Mike Nesbitt's new role as Assembly Private Secretary to The Health Minister would leave him poised to take over as health minister if Robin Swann wins a Westminster seat. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Swann is running for the party in the South Antrim constituency, and if he is successful Mike Nesbitt is now primed to take over the role.

Mr Nesbitt was a prominent figure in the role, taking part in regular media appearances and leading for the party on high profile issues from the PSNI data leak to the Ormeau Road memorial incident where two junior officers were suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will now take the position of Assembly Private Secretary to Robin Swann – and be replaced by Alan Chambers.

John Stewart is moving from his role as the party’s chief whip to focus on his positions on Stormont scrutiny committees. He will be replaced by the party’s deputy leader Robbie Butler.

In a statement, the party said as it was preparing for the next six months and a Westminster Election, it will be making changes to its Assembly team.

A spokesperson said: "Alan Chambers MLA, a former reserve police officer, will take over from Mike Nesbitt MLA on the Policing Board. Mike will subsequently assume the role as Assembly Private Secretary to The Health Minister adding depth to the minister's office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad