Mike Nesbitt to shadow Robin Swann as Westminster election looms
Mr Swann is running for the party in the South Antrim constituency, and if he is successful Mike Nesbitt is now primed to take over the role.
Mr Nesbitt was a prominent figure in the role, taking part in regular media appearances and leading for the party on high profile issues from the PSNI data leak to the Ormeau Road memorial incident where two junior officers were suspended.
He will now take the position of Assembly Private Secretary to Robin Swann – and be replaced by Alan Chambers.
John Stewart is moving from his role as the party’s chief whip to focus on his positions on Stormont scrutiny committees. He will be replaced by the party’s deputy leader Robbie Butler.
In a statement, the party said as it was preparing for the next six months and a Westminster Election, it will be making changes to its Assembly team.
A spokesperson said: "Alan Chambers MLA, a former reserve police officer, will take over from Mike Nesbitt MLA on the Policing Board. Mike will subsequently assume the role as Assembly Private Secretary to The Health Minister adding depth to the minister's office.
"The deputy party leader, Robbie Butler MLA, will replace John Stewart as the party chief whip. This allows John to concentrate on his positions as vice chair of the Infrastructure committee and his place on the Public Accounts Committee, both vital roles."
