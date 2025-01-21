Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stormont MLAs have been reminded to "dress smartly" in the chamber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaker Edwin Poots said some Members of the Assembly have "a very loose interpretation of smart".

Issuing a reminder about protocol during a plenary session of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Poots told MLAs that he "sees everything" from his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poots also noted there were occasions when some MLAs did not acknowledge the Speaker as they left the chamber, and ticked off those who have been spotted taking cups of coffee and drinks cans into it.

Screen grab from the NI Assembly of Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots issuing a reminder on protocol for MLAs in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber

"I see everything up here," he told MLAs.

"People mightn't realise it but I have witnessed over the last number of weeks people bringing in coffee cups and cans and so forth.

"The only thing that you're allowed in this building is the glass of water that is provided for you; it is not a committee meeting, it is a plenary session of a parliamentary Assembly and all other receptacles are not to be in part of the building."

He went on: "Members who are going out through the doors there, most of you acknowledge the Speaker on the way out, some don't.

"That's not following the code.

"And I'd also remind Members that the dress code is smart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of you have a very loose interpretation of smart, and I would encourage Members to dress smartly when they come to the chamber.