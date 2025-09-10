MLAs using misogyny allegations 'tactically' is creating chill effect and undermining real discrimination - Burrows

Regular claims of sexism are made during during debates at Stormont.

Claims of misogyny by politicians at Stormont are being used tactically, and undermining the real discrimination faced by women in society, an MLA has said.

Jon Burrows says that he will be the first to tackle sexism where it exists, but has warned of a “potential chill effect” for men in the Assembly chamber because any robust challenge may be interpreted as relating to gender.

The UUP MLA says that the only politicians he has heard making the comments in his short time as an MLA are from the Alliance Party.

He made the comments to the News Letter after Alliance MLAs accused a DUP minister of misogyny over criticism during a debate, and claimed that the deputy speaker Steve Aiken should reflect on the way he speaks to women.

A number of Alliance MLAs have made allegations of misogyny and sexism against male politicians at the Assembly since the return of devolution – and ignored calls to apologise for any of the claims.

The North Antrim MLA said: “I think we have to be really careful about a potential chill effect whereby some in the chamber, and I include males and females, are trying to make gender an issue where it isn't.

“This could lead to a chill effect whereby male MLAs are worried or overly conscious about engaging in robust exchanges and having proper scrutiny of a female MLA, because some might characterise it as misogyny, or in some way linked to gender.

“To date, the only politicians I’ve heard trying to do this are Alliance ones, but that's my observation at this time. I think it undermines the real discrimination that some women face in society, the real misogyny that some women face as well.

“Those who are actually in positions of power, and are very capable, resort to using an issue such as gender tactically. I don't mean that about any particular individual, that's an observation – that would be reprehensible.