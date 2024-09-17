Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A legacy campaigner says “money appears to be no object” for the government in its decision to grant an inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane and re-open inquests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Dudgeon, the convenor of the Malone House Group, says the last government’s Legacy Act was prompted by three issues: an imbalance in prosecutions; attempts to draw equivalence between the IRA and the security forces; and ever increasing costs of “lawfare”.

The veteran civil rights campaigner highlighted costs uncovered by the late Lord Laird in 2013 for similar public inquiries. The government had then put the price of the Bloody Sunday probe at £191.5 million, Billy Wright’s at £30.5 million, the Rosemary Nelson inquiry had cost £46.46 million and the investigation into Robert Hamill’s murder was £33 million at the time – but remains unfinished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former UUP councillor highlighted a speech by Baroness Hoey in July warning about the costs. She had said the government “should be aware, too, of the potential colossal costs if demands are acceded to: £50 million to reintroduce the Troubles inquests; a Finucane public inquiry, if decided upon, costing up to £150 million; and payments for collusion—the new buzzword of former terrorists. That means limitless amounts of money, but certainly in the hundreds of millions of pounds”.

The government last week announced a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.