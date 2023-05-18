(left to right) Nicole, Blaine, Kevin, Pat and Johnny Campbell arrives at St Patrick's Primary School polling station in Coalisland, County Tyrone so Pat can cast his vote in the Northern Ireland council elections before going off to get married. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Elections. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

More images of keen voters going to the polls including a wedding groom before he says 'I do'

A keen groom made his way to his Co Tyrone voting centre today to cast his note in the NI Council elections before making his way to say ‘I do’ and make the biggest decision of his life. Pat Campbell is expected to get married today.