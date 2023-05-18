News you can trust since 1737
More images of keen voters going to the polls including a wedding groom before he says 'I do'

A keen groom made his way to his Co Tyrone voting centre today to cast his note in the NI Council elections before making his way to say ‘I do’ and make the biggest decision of his life. Pat Campbell is expected to get married today.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:09 BST
The Campbell family leave St Patrick's Primary School polling station in Coalisland, County Tyrone after Pat (left) cast his vote in the Northern Ireland council elections before going off to get married. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Elections. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

1.

The Campbell family leave St Patrick's Primary School polling station in Coalisland, County Tyrone after Pat (left) cast his vote in the Northern Ireland council elections before going off to get married. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Elections. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney

18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2.

18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3.

18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Voters at St John’s Hall in Crumlin Co Antrim as Voters are going to the polls on Thursday to decide who should represent them on Northern Ireland's 11 councils. A total of 807 candidates are competing for 462 seats in council chambers across the region.

4. Pacemaker Voters to decide who sits on NI's local councils 001.JPG

Voters at St John’s Hall in Crumlin Co Antrim as Voters are going to the polls on Thursday to decide who should represent them on Northern Ireland's 11 councils. A total of 807 candidates are competing for 462 seats in council chambers across the region. Photo: pacemaker

