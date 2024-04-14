More questions about the Casement Park rebuild as minister confirms asbestos

Asbestos and other contaminants are present at the Casement Park GAA stadium in West Belfast, as uncertainty remains over the funding arrangements for the rebuild – and whether the project can happen in time for the Euro 2028 football tournament.
By David Thompson
Published 14th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 16:55 BST
Casement Park in West Belfast is one of the 10 venues which form part of the UK and Republic of Ireland's joint bid to host the Euro 2028 finals. The proposed Casement Park stadium which would have a capacity of 34,500. Pic Colm Lenaghan/PacemakerCasement Park in West Belfast is one of the 10 venues which form part of the UK and Republic of Ireland's joint bid to host the Euro 2028 finals. The proposed Casement Park stadium which would have a capacity of 34,500. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
In response to an Assembly question from the TUV leader Jim Allister, the communities minister Gordon Lyons has revealed that there is asbestos on the site. An environmental examination also revealed metals in soils, groundwater contamination and the presence of ground borne gases.

Mr Allister says the safety of the public and workers at the site is paramount.

The North Antrim MLA told the News Letter “Confirmation in this ministerial answer of asbestos contamination in the Casement Park site means it is imperative from the public safety perspective that no corners are cut in dealing with this threat.

“The relevant public authorities must ensure that the interests and safety of the public and workers are paramount.”

The communities minister told Mr Allister: “Typical of many urban regeneration sites, the site is located on in-filled ground, so contamination is inevitable. The Environmental Statement identified evidence of metals in soils, asbestos containing soils, contaminants in groundwater and ground borne gases. The Planning Permission also described the methodology for dealing with any asbestos or other contamination as part of the construction contract and demonstrates how ground treatment and removal would ensure that contamination no longer poses a risk”.

In a separate response to Mr Allister, the minister for communities says that "no detail has been provided to date" on how the Irish government’s contribution of 50 million euro to the Casement Park project will be made.

In a statement to the News Letter, the Irish government said “Programming of the Irish Government’s funding contribution to Casement Park will be agreed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with the GAA and progressed in cooperation with Northern Ireland Executive counterparts”.

