More than 4,400 claims for historical abuse redress received, MLAs hear

More than 4,400 applications for redress had been received by the end of last month and, of those, only 64 remained to be considered at that point

Past concerns that processing compensation claims from victims of historical institutional abuse could take 10 years have been dispelled by a senior Stormont official.

Patrick Gallagher, from the Executive Office, told his department’s Assembly scrutiny committee that more than 4,400 applications for redress had been received by the end of last month and, of those, only 64 remained to be considered at that point.

The panel began receiving applications in 2020 and will formally close to new claims at the start of April next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, Fiona Ryan, had voiced concerns that the then rate of processing could see it take 10 years for the redress panel to get through all the anticipated 5,000 claims.

Mr Gallagher explained that the rate had improved markedly from the situation in 2021 when he said the Covid-19 pandemic was a limiting factor.

“While there had previously been some speculation that it might take up to 10 years for the board to process all applications, it is now clear that will not be the case,” he told members of The Executive Office Committee.

“By 30th of April 2024, the board received over 4,400 compliant applications with only 64, or 1.4%, remaining to be considered by a panel. We also know that in 2023/2024, the average time from receipt of an application to the first panel consideration was 38 working days, which compares favourably with similar schemes in other jurisdictions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gallagher said he was unable to give an exact timeframe for how long it was going to take to complete the process.

“But when the board ceases to receive applications on the second of April (2025), they will remain open until such time as it has determined all those that are sitting,” he added.

“So, for example, if the board closed today, they’d have 64 left to get through.”

The redress board was set up on a recommendation of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquiry led by the late Sir Anthony Hart revealed the extent of sexual, physical and emotion abuse at homes run by the state, church and charities from 1922 to 1995.

Since the setting up of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress Board, about £85 million has been awarded to survivors and their families.

The HIAI also recommended that any voluntary institution found by the inquiry to have been guilty of systemic failings should be asked to make an appropriate financial contribution to the overall cost of the redress board and any specialist support services.

There have been negotiations with six institutions for several years over contributions to the redress fund led by independent facilitator Paul Sweeney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gallagher said two institutions: Barnardo’s and the Good Shepherd Sisters; have so far agreed to make contributions.

He said the Good Shepherd Sisters made a payment in April and a payment from Bernardo’s is expected.