Many drivers across NI have been forced to drive their vehicles illegally since a double crisis hit the MOT test centres in 2020.

It was found that 52 out of 55 vehicle lifts had dangerous cracks and had to be replaced, while the Covid pandemic also caused major disruptions.

Ever since, MLAs and drivers have complained at being unable to secure MOT test appointments before their MOT certificates expire – sometimes three or four months later.

Vehicles queue up for MOT tests at a Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) testing centre. Whistleblowers have reportedly revealed that cracks have been found in a further MOT centre 14 lifts – some four years after £1.8 million was spent in replacing almost all the equipment. It is not confirmed where the alleged lifts are located. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The PSNI has confirmed that motorists will not be prosecuted for doing so, provided they keep their vehicle roadworthy and have a date booked for an MOT test.

However the Chair of the Assembly Infrastructure committee says that whistleblowers have now revealed that cracks have once again been found in 14 lifts.

Chair of the Assembly Infrastructure committee, Deborah Erskine has now raised serious concerns regarding 14 MOT lifts which she says have been found to have hairline cracks. The cracks were found on MaHa lifts, which were at the centre of MOT testing delays in 2019, the DUP claims.

The DUP MLA said: “A few weeks ago cracks were found in MaHa MOT testing lifts and yet nothing has come from the Department until now when whistle-blowers provided me and my colleagues with information. This raises serious questions for the Minister, his Department and DVA (who will be coming to the Infrastructure committee on Wednesday).

"The Department spent £1.8million to replace 52 of the 55 lifts when cracks appeared on the same lifts in 2019. Overall it cost the Department nearly £4million in terms of backlogs to the MOT testing system. How have we managed to reach the same situation again? Whilst the number is thought to be 14 lifts, with a lift sent to Germany for further testing, it will undoubtedly cause concern amongst DVA testing centre employees and the general public.

"Undoubtedly it will cause further delays in our MOT testing. Therefore whilst we await the outcome of testing in Germany to the lifts, it is important that the Minister clearly outlines what he and his Department are doing to curb the looming crisis. Lessons should have been learnt from 2019 and it is important that we are honest with the public.

"I was unable to request answers directly from the Minister today in the Assembly chamber, but I will be asking DVA to provide the most up to date information to the Infrastructure Committee, and ensure everything is being done to assure the public and employees.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been invited to respond.

One reader who lives near Lisburn said they faced great difficulty in finding an appointment.

"It is chronic," he told the News Letter. "I was online looking on Saturday and at one stage there were no appointments available anywhere, at any time.

"However, I finally got one at Ballymena on April 24 at 8am, even though my tax and MOT are both due three weeks before then."

He now faces a round trip of almost two hours to have his vehicle tested, due to the test being in Ballymena.

The PSNI said today: “We continue to take no further action against motorists with no current MOT providing their vehicle is roadworthy, has a forthcoming MOT test date and is not SORNED. Every driver has a responsibility to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy.”

In 2020 an independent report concluded that the suspension of MOT tests due to faults in vehicle lifts caused “substantial” losses of income - and that it was surprising a replacement plan for the lifsts was not already in place.

New equipment was purchased after cracks were discovered in 52 out of 55 of the existing machines, leading to large numbers of roadworthiness checks being cancelled.

Overall, the DVA made a loss of £2.1 million during the 2019-20 year, compared with a surplus of £5.5 million in the previous year.

Comptroller and auditor general Kieran Donnelly said problems with the model of lift had been experienced in other countries also.

“The suspension of MOT tests due to the faults in the lifts caused significant disruption to the public and substantial loss of income for the DVA," he said.

“I am aware that similar and unforeseen problems with the same make and model of lift were experienced in other countries.

“I am, nonetheless, surprised that the DVA had not projected the end life of the lifts and did not have a replacement plan in place.”

He said substantial reserves built up by the DVA over the years allowed it to finance replacement equipment.