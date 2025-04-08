Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is calling for government to recognise what it claims is the increasing wildfire risk on officially designated government land.

The farmers’ organisation was speaking after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tackled 150 fires in the Mourne Mountains since Thursday.

Specially designated areas may include Areas of Special Scientific Interest, special conservation areas, nature reserves or Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) such as the Mournes.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, “It’s devastating to see so many areas being impacted by wildfires in recent days including the Mourne Mountains, the North West and County Antrim. Habitats have been completely destroyed, and the damage will be felt for years to come.

Smoke over the Mourne Mountains in Co Down. Firefighters have tackled almost 150 wildfires in Northern Ireland across three days, a commander has said. Group commander Danny Ard from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said a "significant majority" of the fires were started deliberately. Picture date: Monday April 7, 2025.

"What needs to be recognised is that the areas affected are mainly designated sites that restrict farmers’ from managing the land well. Farmers cannot carry out controlled burning and there are tight controls on grazing and land management.

"Heather and scrub are left to grow wild with limited management to control them, and as a result, the land is in ideal condition for wildfires. The restrictions placed on farmers when it comes to designated sites, is quite literally adding fuel to the fire. "

“Farmers need to be able to manage the land through a combination of grazing livestock, topping and controlled burning. This reduces the fire load and helps to decrease the risk of wildfires.

"Hill farmers have the knowledge and expertise to manage this complex landscape and this is crucial to reducing the risk of wildfires. An extreme wildfire is not in the best interest of the farmer, the environment or the community, it can be devastating for some farmers as it can take years for the vegetation to grow back.”