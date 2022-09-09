Floral tributes were being left at the imposing gates of the castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, which will be the location for ceremonial activities in the region.

The picturesque Co Down village was renamed Royal Hillsborough last year to mark its close affiliation with the royal family.

The Queen had been due to visit to mark the name change last year but was unable to travel on the advice of her doctors.

From left: Amelia Murray with Laura and Lily Grierson travelled from Ballynahinch to lay flowers at Hillsborough Castle to show their respect for the Queen.

There was a significant security operation under way with the village with a one-way traffic system in operation and police searches for anyone visiting the castle to pay respects.

Among those at Hillsborough Castle on Friday morning was local man Robin Campbell, who brought along his children James and Anna.

He said: “We have come as a mark of respect for the Queen’s passing.

“It has been very sad, I just wanted to show the kids.

Members of the public lay flowers at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, who has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Anna thought she was going to get the chance to meet the Queen last year when she was supposed to come to Royal Hillsborough but unfortunately, due to her illness, she couldn’t make it.

“So since yesterday afternoon it is all we have talked about as a family.

“I think it is all everybody has talked about.

“It is going to be a very sad time for the country in general.”

A steady stream of mourners laid flowers in Hillsborough as a mark of respect.

The number of floral tributes at the castle gates had grown substantially since the previous evening.

One tribute left on a white card read: “Rest in peace our kind and beautiful Queen. Our hearts are broken. Long live the King xxx.”

The message on another floral tribute said: “Hard to imagine a United Kingdom without you.”

UDR veteran Raymond Crawford came from east Belfast to lay flowers. “I felt very sad when the Queen died because I served under her in Northern Ireland, here, for peace,” he said. “I was shocked, it was total shock.”

Mourners laid flowers at the Queen Elizabeth mural on Belfast's Shankill Road. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

He wore his UDR medals and uniform to make the journey in honour of his Commander-In-Chief, Her Majesty.

He added: “I took pride in serving in the UDR, and we served under the Queen, that is why I wore this today.”

Amelia Murray travelled from Ballynahinch to lay flowers at Hillsborough Castle.

“We felt it was important to come, she feels almost like part of the family, one of our own members,” she told the News Letter. “We have never known anything but the Queen. She has always been there for us. It was very important today to come and pay our respects.”

Laura Grierson came with her to lay a wreath. She read out the heartfelt message she wrote on it to the News Letter: “Thank you for everything your Majesty. You will always be remembered and live on through the service you gave, not only in the UK but to the world.”

Rachel Thompson made the journey from Bangor to pay her respects.

Floral tributes left at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away aged 96. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“I was watching the news last night and it just felt like a really significant moment in history that I wanted to be part of,” she said. “I wanted to come down and show my respects to her.”

“Politicians come and go”, she added, but the Queen had always been “a constant” in her life, that she would dearly miss from now on.

Police have warned of potential traffic disruption in the village over the coming days with the number expected to attend set to rise.

A park and ride system has been put in place from the nearby site of the former Maze prison, to bring people into the village.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to be aware of potential disruption and delays in the Royal Hillsborough area.