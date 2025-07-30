Mournes cable car plan blocked for second time - future in question as Stormont minister fears reworked £50m gondola scheme could damage protected forest

An artist's impression of how the cable car and visitor's centre on Slieve Donard could have looked. Image: Newry, Mourne & Down Council

A plan to build a £50m cable car in the Mourne mountains is at risk of being blocked again after a Stormont minister raised fears it would damage the environment.

The controversial Mournes Gateway Project was originally to build a ‘gondola experience’ travelling 230 metres up Slieve Donard, finishing in Thomas Quarry where there were plans to build a visitors centre.

It proved unpopular with thousands of locals who signed a petition calling for it to be scrapped, arguing it would scar the environment and obstruct long-standing walking trails without bringing much in the way of economic benefits.

Earlier this year it looked as if the cable car project was scuppered, after the National Trust refused to give Newry, Mourne and Down Council a lease to build on Thomas Quarry. Trying to keep the idea in the air, the council shifted to the opposite side of the Mournes, eyeing a site on the slopes of Slieve Martin near Rostrevor as the new base for the gondola.

The second version of the cable car project would have been based in Kilbroney Forest Park on the slopes of Slieve Martin, as seen here in a publicity image produced by tourist site Visit Mourne Mountains, and which overlooks Rostrevor Forest.

But a Stormont minister appears to have grounded the scheme once more, citing concerns about harm to trees, wildlife and the look of Rostrevor Forest.

The 2,500-acre forest is home to a large number of animals including red and grey squirrels, foxes, badgers, jays and sparrow hawks, and contains ancient woodland. Part of it has been protected as a Special Area of Conservation, in addition to the wider Mourne Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty around much of the landscape in that part of the province.

All of those issues have led Department of the Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) Minister Andrew Muir to say he can’t support the gondola scheme.

A Daera spokesman stated Mr Muir “has serious concerns about the potential impact the project would have on environmentally sensitive areas, existing woodlands, ancient trees, wildlife habitats, biodiversity and the aesthetic and social value of the local landscape”.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir raised fears the gondola project could damage protected Rostrevor Forest. Photo: DAERA

Said the spokesman: “Given these concerns, the department is not in a position to support the council’s proposal for the project to be constructed at Rostrevor Forest, and the Forest Service has accordingly conveyed this position to the council.

“Minister Muir greatly values highly the work undertaken to date by [the council] in partnership with the Forest Service and he wishes to see such collaboration continue.”

Daera rejecting the gondola leaves the project’s future in question, not least as it is supposed to be funded with a significant amount of Westminster cash that has to be spent on a large-scale tourism project that would bring visitors in.

The cable car was going to be paid for using £30m of funding from the Belfast City Region Deal, plus £14m raised by the council and the rest from other sources. The region deal cash will be pulled out of the council’s hands if the project is cancelled.

Shifting the Mournes Gateway gondola to Slieve Martin did win the backing of Warrenpoint, Burren and Rostrevor Chamber of Commerce, who claimed it would be “a game-changer for tourism”. Its full route wasn’t worked out, though part of it was intended to be based in Kilbroney Forest Park, overlooking Rostrevor Forest.